Entain (OTCMKTS:GMVHF) Lifted to Reduce at AlphaValue

Entain (OTCMKTS:GMVHF) was upgraded by analysts at AlphaValue to a “reduce” rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

GMVHF has been the subject of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Entain in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Entain in a research note on Monday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Entain in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Entain in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy”.

Shares of OTCMKTS:GMVHF opened at $24.71 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.61. Entain has a 52-week low of $8.90 and a 52-week high of $26.92.

Entain PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sports-betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Online, UK Retail, European Retail, and Other segments. The company provides online betting, casino, poker, and bingo services through mobile and web under the Bwin brand; online and multi-channel betting services under the Ladbrokes brand; street and online betting under the Coral brand; sports betting, casinos, games, and poker under the Sportingbet brand; online bingo, sportsbook, casino, and poker access under the Betboo brand; peer-to-peer sports betting exchange under the Betdaq brand; Gamebookers, a full-service sportsbook; and sports betting, poker, and casino games under the Crystalbet brand.

