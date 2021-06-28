BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) Price Target Cut to $140.00 by Analysts at HC Wainwright

BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) had its target price reduced by stock analysts at HC Wainwright from $176.00 to $140.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 350.45% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on BTAI. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on BioXcel Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Truist cut their price target on BioXcel Therapeutics from $150.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Truist Securities lowered their price objective on BioXcel Therapeutics from $128.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on BioXcel Therapeutics from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.45.

Shares of BTAI opened at $31.08 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $33.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $765.56 million, a PE ratio of -7.62 and a beta of 1.10. BioXcel Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $28.00 and a 12 month high of $71.50.

BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.89) by ($0.19). As a group, equities research analysts expect that BioXcel Therapeutics will post -4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BTAI. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 93,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,326,000 after purchasing an additional 2,743 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 228.0% in the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 70,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,061,000 after purchasing an additional 49,300 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 541.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 7,560 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $213,000. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its stake in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 240.1% in the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 24,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,042,000 after acquiring an additional 17,050 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.61% of the company’s stock.

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on artificial intelligence-based drug development in the fields of neuroscience and immuno-oncology in the United States. The company is involved in developing BXCL501, a sublingual thin film formulation of adrenergic receptor agonist dexmedetomidine for the treatment of agitation resulting from neurological and psychiatric disorders; and BXCL701, an immune activator for the treatment of prostate and pancreatic cancers, and solid tumors.

