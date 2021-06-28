BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) Price Target Cut to $140.00 by Analysts at HC Wainwright

BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) had its target price reduced by stock analysts at HC Wainwright from $176.00 to $140.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 350.45% from the company’s previous close.
Several other research firms have also recently commented on BTAI. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on BioXcel Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Truist cut their price target on BioXcel Therapeutics from $150.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Truist Securities lowered their price objective on BioXcel Therapeutics from $128.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on BioXcel Therapeutics from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.45.
Shares of BTAI opened at $31.08 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $33.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $765.56 million, a PE ratio of -7.62 and a beta of 1.10. BioXcel Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $28.00 and a 12 month high of $71.50.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BTAI. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 93,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,326,000 after purchasing an additional 2,743 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 228.0% in the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 70,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,061,000 after purchasing an additional 49,300 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 541.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 7,560 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $213,000. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its stake in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 240.1% in the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 24,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,042,000 after acquiring an additional 17,050 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.61% of the company’s stock.
About BioXcel Therapeutics
BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on artificial intelligence-based drug development in the fields of neuroscience and immuno-oncology in the United States. The company is involved in developing BXCL501, a sublingual thin film formulation of adrenergic receptor agonist dexmedetomidine for the treatment of agitation resulting from neurological and psychiatric disorders; and BXCL701, an immune activator for the treatment of prostate and pancreatic cancers, and solid tumors.
