Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Has $6.59 Million Stock Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,523 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 2,246 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $6,591,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WMT. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. 29.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director S Robson Walton sold 584,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.97, for a total transaction of $82,999,211.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,507,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,491,696,394.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.01, for a total transaction of $1,368,925.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,093,113 shares of company stock valued at $2,671,530,502. Insiders own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WMT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Walmart from $163.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Walmart from $165.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Walmart from $154.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.20.

Shares of NYSE WMT opened at $138.53 on Monday. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $118.02 and a twelve month high of $153.66. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $139.90. The company has a market capitalization of $388.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.22, a PEG ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.48. Walmart had a net margin of 2.18% and a return on equity of 19.92%. The business had revenue of $138.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. Walmart’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current year.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

