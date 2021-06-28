Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Lowers Position in Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF) by 4.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 126,948 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,303 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.26% of Greif worth $7,236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Greif by 2.6% in the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 6,909 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Greif by 8.4% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,556 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Greif by 4.5% during the first quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 6,414 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Greif by 4.5% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 6,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its holdings in Greif by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 22,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,265,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Greif alerts:

Shares of NYSE:GEF opened at $60.40 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.08. Greif, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.65 and a 12-month high of $66.03.

Greif (NYSE:GEF) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.07. Greif had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 5.04%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. Greif’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Greif, Inc. will post 4.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 18th. Greif’s payout ratio is 54.66%.

In related news, VP Gary R. Martz bought 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $59.18 per share, with a total value of $414,260.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now owns 70,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,157,986.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Gary R. Martz sold 514 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.55, for a total value of $31,636.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $498,555. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GEF. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Greif from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Greif from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Greif from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Greif from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Greif from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Greif currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.17.

Greif Profile

Greif, Inc produces and sells industrial packaging products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Rigid Industrial Packaging & Services; Paper Packaging & Services; Flexible Products & Services; and Land Management. The Rigid Industrial Packaging & Services segment offers rigid industrial packaging products, including steel, fiber, and plastic drums; rigid intermediate bulk containers; closure systems for industrial packaging products; transit protection products; water bottles, and remanufactured and reconditioned industrial containers; and services, such as container life cycle management, filling, logistics, warehousing, and other packaging services.

Further Reading: Economic Bubble

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF).

Receive News & Ratings for Greif Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greif and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.