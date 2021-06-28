Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Sells 18,465 Shares of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) by 13.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 117,359 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 18,465 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Voya Financial were worth $7,469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Voya Financial by 58.9% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 429 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Voya Financial by 46.9% during the 1st quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 523 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 54.1% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 570 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Voya Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 465.0% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,130 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the last quarter.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on VOYA shares. Citigroup lowered shares of Voya Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Voya Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.93.

VOYA opened at $62.12 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.10 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.77. Voya Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.06 and a twelve month high of $70.68.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The asset manager reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $344.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Voya Financial had a negative net margin of 1.87% and a positive return on equity of 6.02%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.72%.

In other Voya Financial news, insider Heather H. Lavallee sold 2,889 shares of Voya Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total transaction of $198,069.84. Also, insider Nancy Ferrara sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.87, for a total transaction of $194,610.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,674,683.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,889 shares of company stock valued at $588,430. 1.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. The company's Retirement segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and financial services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

