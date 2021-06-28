Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Sells 9,500 Shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC cut its stake in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) by 7.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 126,820 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 9,500 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of SEI Investments worth $7,727,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Veritable L.P. raised its position in shares of SEI Investments by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 4,831 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 6,906 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 1.4% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,531 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $946,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. grew its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 4.4% in the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 5,257 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 34.9% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 893 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. 67.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director William Doran sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.27, for a total value of $632,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 659,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,752,822.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 23.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SEI Investments stock opened at $62.52 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.09. SEI Investments has a 12-month low of $48.70 and a 12-month high of $64.78. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $62.28.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The asset manager reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $455.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $453.55 million. SEI Investments had a net margin of 27.10% and a return on equity of 26.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that SEI Investments will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

SEI Investments announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, June 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the asset manager to repurchase up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 14th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. This is an increase from SEI Investments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 11th. SEI Investments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.67%.

SEIC has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of SEI Investments from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of SEI Investments from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.38.

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

