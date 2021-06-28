Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Cuts Stake in Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACBI)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACBI) by 0.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 334,027 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,610 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Atlantic Capital Bancshares were worth $8,050,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 231.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,031 shares of the bank’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 2,813 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at $80,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares during the first quarter valued at $130,000. Eidelman Virant Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares during the first quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares during the first quarter valued at $210,000. 85.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACBI opened at $26.02 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $529.06 million, a PE ratio of 16.06 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.96. Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.81 and a 52-week high of $28.93.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.23. Atlantic Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.97% and a net margin of 30.66%. The firm had revenue of $26.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.93 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director David Eidson acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.18 per share, with a total value of $81,540.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $149,245.38. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ACBI shares. Raymond James increased their price objective on Atlantic Capital Bancshares from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Gabelli raised Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. G.Research raised Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Truist raised their target price on Atlantic Capital Bancshares from $26.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Atlantic Capital Bancshares presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.50.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Atlantic Capital Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services. The company offers non-interest and interest bearing demand, savings and money market, time, and brokered deposits. It also provides working capital and equipment loans, loans supported by owner-occupied real estate, revolving lines of credit, term loans, and letters of credit; secured installments and home equity lines of credit; and commercial real estate loans, including secured construction loans, secured mini-permanent loans, and secured or unsecured lines of credit, as well as small business administration and franchise finance loans.

