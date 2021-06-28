Axiom Investment Management LLC Purchases New Position in MeaTech 3D Ltd. (NASDAQ:MITC)

Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MeaTech 3D Ltd. (NASDAQ:MITC) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 19,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $181,000.

Separately, UBS Group AG purchased a new position in MeaTech 3D during the 1st quarter valued at about $506,000. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MeaTech 3D stock opened at $7.05 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.57. MeaTech 3D Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $6.27 and a fifty-two week high of $11.79.

MeaTech 3D Ltd., a technology company, focuses on the development and out-licensing of three-dimensional printing technology, biotechnology processes, and customizable manufacturing processes to food processing and food retail companies to manufacture proteins without animal slaughtering. The company engages in developing a three-dimensional bioprinter to deposit layers of differentiated stem cells, scaffolding, and cell nutrients in a three-dimensional form of structured cultured meat.

