Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) Stock Position Decreased by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp cut its position in shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) by 99.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,175 shares of the company’s stock after selling 493,814 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Polaris were worth $691,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wealthsource Partners LLC raised its stake in Polaris by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 6,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P grew its stake in Polaris by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 12,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV grew its stake in Polaris by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 4,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. BancorpSouth Bank grew its stake in Polaris by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 4,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its stake in Polaris by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 20,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,971,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. 75.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Polaris alerts:

NYSE PII opened at $133.86 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.65 and a beta of 2.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $134.48. Polaris Inc. has a 1-year low of $86.67 and a 1-year high of $147.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Polaris (NYSE:PII) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. Polaris had a return on equity of 63.13% and a net margin of 3.49%. The business’s revenue was up 38.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Polaris Inc. will post 9.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 31st. Polaris’s payout ratio is 32.56%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Polaris in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $113.00 target price for the company. Truist raised their price target on Polaris from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Polaris from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Polaris from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Polaris from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Polaris has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.82.

Polaris Profile

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles.

Featured Article: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII).

Receive News & Ratings for Polaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.