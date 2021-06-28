Axiom Investment Management LLC Makes New Investment in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,704 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in The Mosaic by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 20,231 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $640,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its position in The Mosaic by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 25,982 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $821,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in The Mosaic by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 38,006 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,177,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in The Mosaic by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 6,323 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the period. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The boosted its position in The Mosaic by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 28,707 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $907,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MOS stock opened at $31.20 on Monday. The Mosaic Company has a 1-year low of $11.51 and a 1-year high of $38.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.86. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.58.

The Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.07. The Mosaic had a return on equity of 6.14% and a net margin of 11.17%. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.06) earnings per share. The Mosaic’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that The Mosaic Company will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were paid a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. This is an increase from The Mosaic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The Mosaic’s payout ratio is 35.29%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MOS. HSBC downgraded The Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Berenberg Bank raised The Mosaic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on The Mosaic from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Mosaic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, VTB Capital downgraded The Mosaic to a “sell” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.18.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

