SG Americas Securities LLC Acquires 24,599 Shares of MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU)

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) by 27.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 114,918 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,599 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned approximately 0.06% of MDU Resources Group worth $3,633,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MDU. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of MDU Resources Group in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of MDU Resources Group in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MDU Resources Group in the first quarter worth $32,000. Curi Capital bought a new stake in shares of MDU Resources Group in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC grew its stake in shares of MDU Resources Group by 188.0% in the first quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 1,532 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 67.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get MDU Resources Group alerts:

Shares of MDU opened at $31.92 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $6.42 billion, a PE ratio of 15.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $33.29. MDU Resources Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.32 and a 12 month high of $35.02.

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.11. MDU Resources Group had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 13.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $588.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that MDU Resources Group, Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.2125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. MDU Resources Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.59%.

In related news, Director Thomas S. Everist sold 17,795 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.04, for a total value of $587,946.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 100,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,333,702.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Nicole A. Kivisto sold 7,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.26, for a total transaction of $246,456.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 54,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,826,206.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 95,884 shares of company stock worth $3,235,369 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

MDU has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of MDU Resources Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Williams Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of MDU Resources Group in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.00.

MDU Resources Group Company Profile

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity for residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming.

Featured Story: What is the quiet period?

Receive News & Ratings for MDU Resources Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MDU Resources Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.