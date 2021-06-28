South Dakota Investment Council Has $1.78 Million Stock Position in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG)

South Dakota Investment Council trimmed its position in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) by 43.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,956 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 9,360 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in Affiliated Managers Group were worth $1,782,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AMG. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group during the 4th quarter worth about $40,790,000. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd grew its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 360.2% during the 1st quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 160,351 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $23,897,000 after buying an additional 125,511 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 32.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 482,880 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $49,109,000 after buying an additional 118,827 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 54.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 242,057 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $36,073,000 after buying an additional 85,661 shares during the period. Finally, Channing Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group during the 4th quarter worth about $7,880,000.

NYSE AMG opened at $157.02 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $6.54 billion, a PE ratio of 19.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $160.80. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.19 and a 52 week high of $176.84.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The asset manager reported $4.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.24 by $0.04. Affiliated Managers Group had a return on equity of 18.76% and a net margin of 17.69%. The company had revenue of $559.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $554.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.26 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 16.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.30%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AMG. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on Affiliated Managers Group from $206.00 to $213.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Affiliated Managers Group from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price objective (up previously from $145.00) on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Affiliated Managers Group from $206.00 to $213.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Affiliated Managers Group from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Affiliated Managers Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $150.29.

In related news, Director Reuben Jeffery III acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $160.49 per share, for a total transaction of $401,225.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,209,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an asset management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or subadvisory services to mutual funds. These funds are distributed to retail and institutional clients directly and through intermediaries, including independent investment advisors, retirement plan sponsors, broker-dealers, major fund marketplaces, and bank trust departments.

