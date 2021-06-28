Franklin Resources Inc. Increases Position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 132.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 795,568 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 452,722 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $110,012,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eaton by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 49,239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,916,000 after buying an additional 3,869 shares during the last quarter. Element Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Eaton during the first quarter valued at $1,146,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Eaton during the first quarter valued at $1,198,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in Eaton during the first quarter valued at $22,125,000. Finally, Commerce Bank lifted its position in Eaton by 3.7% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 552,058 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $76,339,000 after purchasing an additional 19,907 shares during the period. 78.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Nandakumar Cheruvatath sold 6,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.56, for a total transaction of $937,984.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 27,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,980,716.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 7,659 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.16, for a total transaction of $1,134,757.44. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,701,697.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,313 shares of company stock valued at $4,159,670. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ETN shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Eaton from $134.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Eaton from $142.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Eaton from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Eaton from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.59.

ETN opened at $146.69 on Monday. Eaton Co. plc has a twelve month low of $84.67 and a twelve month high of $149.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $144.71. The firm has a market cap of $58.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.21, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.14.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.19. Eaton had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 12.55%. The firm had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.70%.

Eaton Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company. Its Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services in North and South America, as well as hazardous duty electrical, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems internationally.

