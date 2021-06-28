Franklin Resources Inc. Boosts Stock Position in South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB)

Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) by 9.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,586,538 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 140,207 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in South State were worth $124,559,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of South State by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,475,217 shares of the bank’s stock worth $429,860,000 after buying an additional 94,549 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in South State by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,863,145 shares of the bank’s stock worth $279,305,000 after acquiring an additional 77,502 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its stake in South State by 211.7% during the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,064,243 shares of the bank’s stock worth $149,245,000 after acquiring an additional 1,401,885 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in South State by 7.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,197,970 shares of the bank’s stock worth $94,052,000 after acquiring an additional 85,907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in South State by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 792,307 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $57,284,000 after purchasing an additional 164,591 shares during the period. 79.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SSB opened at $84.35 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.83 and a beta of 1.10. South State Co. has a twelve month low of $42.75 and a twelve month high of $93.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.48.

South State (NASDAQ:SSB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The bank reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.75. The company had revenue of $358.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $360.90 million. South State had a net margin of 17.34% and a return on equity of 8.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 108.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that South State Co. will post 6.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. South State’s payout ratio is 36.72%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SSB shares. Truist boosted their target price on South State from $85.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of South State from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.40.

In other South State news, EVP John C. Pollok sold 4,159 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $365,992.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,887,960. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John C. Pollok sold 4,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total transaction of $372,724.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,134,544. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 10,971 shares of company stock worth $961,736. 1.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

South State Corporation operates as the bank holding company for South State Bank that provides a range of banking services and products. The company accepts checking accounts, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposits, and other time deposits. It also offers commercial real estate loans, residential real estate loans, commercial, and industrial loans, as well as consumer loans, including auto, boat, and personal installment loans.

