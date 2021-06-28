TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Holdings Increased by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) by 12.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,439,380 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 164,561 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 0.75% of TransUnion worth $129,544,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRU. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 774,079 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $76,801,000 after purchasing an additional 33,361 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 51.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 777,522 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $77,146,000 after purchasing an additional 264,741 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,354,511 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $134,395,000 after purchasing an additional 140,122 shares in the last quarter. Lansing Management LP raised its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Lansing Management LP now owns 219,742 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $21,803,000 after purchasing an additional 32,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alamar Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TransUnion in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,701,000. Institutional investors own 96.21% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TRU opened at $111.11 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.26 billion, a PE ratio of 53.42, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.99. TransUnion has a 12-month low of $78.02 and a 12-month high of $111.71.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $745.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $704.39 million. TransUnion had a net margin of 14.45% and a return on equity of 22.42%. The company’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that TransUnion will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th were paid a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 25th. This is a boost from TransUnion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.34%. TransUnion’s payout ratio is 13.52%.

In other news, EVP Richard Dane Mauldin sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.30, for a total value of $210,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,532 shares in the company, valued at $2,162,019.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Steven M. Chaouki sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.74, for a total transaction of $264,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 37,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,929,827.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 60,438 shares of company stock valued at $6,124,550 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

TRU has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TransUnion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of TransUnion from $116.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of TransUnion from $115.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of TransUnion from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of TransUnion from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.08.

TransUnion Profile

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytics, such as credit and other scores, as well as technology solutions for businesses.

