Franklin Resources Inc. Acquires 165,136 Shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) by 12.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,491,942 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 165,136 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 1.02% of Lamb Weston worth $115,595,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Lamb Weston during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lamb Weston during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Security National Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 303.0% during the 1st quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 399 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Lamb Weston during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Lamb Weston during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. 84.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lamb Weston stock opened at $80.68 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.00, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.98. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $58.67 and a one year high of $86.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.80 billion, a PE ratio of 47.18, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.78.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.06). Lamb Weston had a net margin of 7.14% and a return on equity of 70.00%. The business had revenue of $895.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $819.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LW. TheStreet downgraded Lamb Weston from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $84.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Bank of America upgraded Lamb Weston from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $81.00 price objective (down from $84.00) on shares of Lamb Weston in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.17.

In other news, CEO Thomas P. Werner sold 69,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.46, for a total value of $5,452,970.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Lamb Weston Company Profile

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, sweet potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as various customer labels.

