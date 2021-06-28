Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Shares Sold by South Dakota Investment Council

South Dakota Investment Council reduced its position in shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) by 87.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,267 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 43,887 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in Signature Bank were worth $1,417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SBNY. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Signature Bank during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Signature Bank by 124.6% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 128 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in Signature Bank in the first quarter valued at $34,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Signature Bank by 44.1% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 170 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tobam acquired a new stake in Signature Bank in the first quarter valued at $41,000.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SBNY. Maxim Group upped their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $270.00 to $313.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $220.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $190.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $264.56.

SBNY stock opened at $256.44 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $13.74 billion, a PE ratio of 22.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 2.00. Signature Bank has a 1 year low of $71.44 and a 1 year high of $263.99. The company has a fifty day moving average of $246.09.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $3.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $439.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $431.00 million. Signature Bank had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 30.40%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.88 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Signature Bank will post 13.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.49%.

Signature Bank Company Profile

Signature Bank commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and other cash management products.

