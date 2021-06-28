Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Shares Sold by South Dakota Investment Council

South Dakota Investment Council trimmed its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) by 17.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,474 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 510 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,171,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in REGN. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 55 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. 83.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on REGN. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $477.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $657.00 to $641.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $656.11.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $524.76, for a total value of $52,476.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,422,643.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,000 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.63, for a total transaction of $495,630.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,940,173.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 81,100 shares of company stock valued at $43,660,106 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 11.84% of the company’s stock.

REGN opened at $550.55 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 2.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $509.44. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $441.00 and a 1-year high of $664.64. The stock has a market cap of $58.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.20.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.78 by $2.11. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 43.53% and a return on equity of 35.43%. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.69 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $6.60 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 38.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 46.81 EPS for the current year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

