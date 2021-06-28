Pirate Chain (ARRR) Market Cap Hits $564.17 Million

Pirate Chain (CURRENCY:ARRR) traded 6.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on June 28th. Pirate Chain has a market cap of $564.17 million and $1.11 million worth of Pirate Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pirate Chain coin can now be bought for about $3.08 or 0.00008887 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Pirate Chain has traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $106.65 or 0.00308039 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.97 or 0.00118324 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $59.71 or 0.00172463 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000006 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 29.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00003088 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 40.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000945 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000556 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000319 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000058 BTC.

About Pirate Chain

Pirate Chain is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Pirate Chain’s total supply is 183,361,807 coins. Pirate Chain’s official website is pirate.black . The Reddit community for Pirate Chain is /r/piratechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Pirate Chain’s official Twitter account is @PirateChain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Pirate Chain’s official message board is medium.com/piratechain

According to CryptoCompare, “PirateChain (ARRR) is a 100% private send cryptocurrency. It uses a privacy protocol that cannot be compromised by other users activity on the network. Most privacy coins are riddled with holes created by optional privacy. PirateChain uses ZK-Snarks to shield 100% of the peer to peer transactions on the blockchain making for highly anonymous and private transactions. “

Buying and Selling Pirate Chain

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirate Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pirate Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pirate Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

