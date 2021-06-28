South Dakota Investment Council Takes $973,000 Position in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM)

South Dakota Investment Council acquired a new stake in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $973,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nvwm LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Boston Beer in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in The Boston Beer during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in The Boston Beer by 45.5% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 32 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its position in The Boston Beer by 385.7% during the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 34 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Boston Beer during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. 70.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SAM opened at $1,035.22 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1,098.35. The stock has a market cap of $12.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.67 and a beta of 0.79. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $534.32 and a 52-week high of $1,349.98.

The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $5.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $2.65. The firm had revenue of $545.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $475.14 million. The Boston Beer had a net margin of 12.09% and a return on equity of 23.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 64.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.49 EPS. Analysts forecast that The Boston Beer Company, Inc. will post 24.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman C James Koch sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,068.48, for a total value of $2,671,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Quincy B. Troupe sold 1,089 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,190.61, for a total transaction of $1,296,574.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 40,089 shares of company stock worth $42,837,059. Insiders own 24.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of The Boston Beer from $1,400.00 to $1,530.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of The Boston Beer from $1,300.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of The Boston Beer from $1,395.00 to $1,145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of The Boston Beer from $1,150.00 to $1,280.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Boston Beer from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $1,175.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The Boston Beer currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,222.87.

About The Boston Beer

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, Concrete Beach brand names.

