Project Inverse (XIV) 1-Day Volume Reaches $4,433.00

Project Inverse (CURRENCY:XIV) traded down 5.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on June 28th. Project Inverse has a market capitalization of $629,077.03 and $4,433.00 worth of Project Inverse was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Project Inverse coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0278 or 0.00000080 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Project Inverse has traded down 1.6% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Project Inverse alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002890 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001856 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.25 or 0.00044038 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 30.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.50 or 0.00119864 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.47 or 0.00163099 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000172 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,706.65 or 1.00245079 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002830 BTC.

Project Inverse Profile

Project Inverse’s total supply is 90,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 22,637,246 coins. Project Inverse’s official Twitter account is @inverseproject

Project Inverse Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Project Inverse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Project Inverse should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Project Inverse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “XIVUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Project Inverse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Project Inverse and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.