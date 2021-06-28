3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) Receives $24.80 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $24.80.

DDD has been the topic of several research reports. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of 3D Systems from $31.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of 3D Systems from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of 3D Systems from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of 3D Systems in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 3D Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, May 21st.

Shares of DDD opened at $39.30 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.11 and a beta of 1.14. 3D Systems has a 1-year low of $4.60 and a 1-year high of $56.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $26.27.

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The 3D printing company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.15. 3D Systems had a negative net margin of 15.10% and a negative return on equity of 4.51%. The business had revenue of $146.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that 3D Systems will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey A. Graves acquired 4,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.71 per share, with a total value of $101,311.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 547,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,524,647.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Menno Ellis sold 10,573 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.49, for a total transaction of $237,786.77. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 123,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,773,309.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 28,573 shares of company stock valued at $718,747. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in 3D Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in 3D Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in 3D Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in 3D Systems during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in 3D Systems during the first quarter worth about $38,000. 66.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

3D Systems Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides 3D printing and digital manufacturing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers 3D printers, such as stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal printing, multi jet printing, and color jet printers that transform digital data input generated by 3D design software, computer aided design (CAD) software, or other 3D design tools into printed parts under the Accura, DuraForm, LaserForm, CastForm, and VisiJet brand names.

