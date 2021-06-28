Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.32 (NYSE:HTA)

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, June 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be given a dividend of 0.32 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, July 9th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th.

Healthcare Trust of America has decreased its dividend by 21.5% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 7 years. Healthcare Trust of America has a payout ratio of 328.2% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Healthcare Trust of America to earn $1.82 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 70.3%.

HTA opened at $28.01 on Monday. Healthcare Trust of America has a one year low of $23.39 and a one year high of $29.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.37. The company has a market cap of $6.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.73 and a beta of 0.60.

Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $191.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.58 million. Healthcare Trust of America had a return on equity of 2.61% and a net margin of 7.69%. The business’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Healthcare Trust of America will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Healthcare Trust of America from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Healthcare Trust of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.33.

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc (NYSE: HTA) is the largest dedicated owner and operator of MOBs in the United States, comprising approximately 25.1 million square feet of GLA, with $7.4 billion invested primarily in MOBs. HTA provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in highly-desirable locations.

