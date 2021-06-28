Calculus VCT (LON:CLC) to Issue GBX 3.02 Dividend

Calculus VCT (LON:CLC) declared a dividend on Friday, May 21st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of GBX 3.02 ($0.04) per share on Friday, July 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of CLC stock opened at GBX 60 ($0.78) on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 59.60. Calculus VCT has a 1-year low of GBX 40 ($0.52) and a 1-year high of GBX 75 ($0.98). The firm has a market capitalization of £23.10 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.00.

