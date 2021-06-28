Encompass Health Co. (EHC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.28 on July 15th

Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.28 per share on Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th.

Encompass Health has raised its dividend by 14.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Encompass Health has a payout ratio of 27.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Encompass Health to earn $4.30 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.0%.

Get Encompass Health alerts:

Shares of NYSE:EHC opened at $81.12 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Encompass Health has a 1-year low of $59.10 and a 1-year high of $89.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $83.01.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. Encompass Health had a net margin of 6.49% and a return on equity of 15.89%. As a group, research analysts expect that Encompass Health will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EHC shares. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.50.

Encompass Health Company Profile

Encompass Health Corporation provides facility-based and home-based post-acute healthcare services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Inpatient Rehabilitation, and Home Health and Hospice. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient and outpatient basis to patients who are recovering from conditions, such as stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions, and amputations.

Recommended Story: What is a management fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Encompass Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encompass Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.