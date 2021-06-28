Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Purchases 599 Shares of ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (NYSEARCA:MJ)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (NYSEARCA:MJ) by 13.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,205 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 599 shares during the quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF were worth $119,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF by 36.0% in the 1st quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 1,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Allegiant Private Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Allegiant Private Advisors LLC now owns 22,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF by 51.5% in the 1st quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC now owns 1,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network lifted its holdings in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 7,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF by 42.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter.

MJ opened at $20.80 on Monday. ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF has a twelve month low of $10.12 and a twelve month high of $34.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.84.

