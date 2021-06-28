John Wood Group (LON:WG) PT Lowered to GBX 370 at Barclays

John Wood Group (LON:WG) had its target price lowered by stock analysts at Barclays from GBX 375 ($4.90) to GBX 370 ($4.83) in a note issued to investors on Monday, Digital Look reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 70.35% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on John Wood Group from GBX 390 ($5.10) to GBX 350 ($4.57) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. John Wood Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 353.83 ($4.62).

John Wood Group stock opened at GBX 217.20 ($2.84) on Monday. John Wood Group has a one year low of GBX 186.95 ($2.44) and a one year high of GBX 367.20 ($4.80). The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 257.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.01. The company has a market capitalization of £1.50 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.76.

In other John Wood Group news, insider David Kemp acquired 1,574 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 254 ($3.32) per share, for a total transaction of £3,997.96 ($5,223.36). Also, insider Robin Watson acquired 2,632 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 243 ($3.17) per share, for a total transaction of £6,395.76 ($8,356.10). Insiders purchased 6,634 shares of company stock worth $1,680,364 in the last quarter.

John Wood Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, project management, and engineering solutions to energy and built environment worldwide. It operates through four segments: Asset Solutions Europe, Africa, Asia, Australia; Assets Solutions Americas; Technical Consulting Solutions; and Investment Services.

