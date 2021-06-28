The City Pub Group (LON:CPC) Given Buy Rating at Liberum Capital

The City Pub Group (LON:CPC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Liberum Capital in a research note issued on Monday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 160 ($2.09) price objective on the stock. Liberum Capital’s price target suggests a potential upside of 24.03% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 135 ($1.76) target price on shares of The City Pub Group in a report on Tuesday, June 8th.

Get The City Pub Group alerts:

Shares of The City Pub Group stock opened at GBX 129 ($1.69) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.47. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 127.92. The City Pub Group has a 1 year low of GBX 51 ($0.67) and a 1 year high of GBX 147 ($1.92). The stock has a market capitalization of £136.33 million and a PE ratio of -18.17.

In other news, insider Clive Watson purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 133 ($1.74) per share, for a total transaction of £133,000 ($173,765.35).

The City Pub Group Company Profile

The City Pub Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and manages an estate of pubs. The company's pub estate comprises 45 free houses located primarily in London, Cathedral cities, and market towns. Its portfolio primarily consists of freehold and managed pubs that provide a range of drinks and food tailored for its pubs' customers.

See Also: What is the role of the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for The City Pub Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The City Pub Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.