Neuberger Berman Group LLC Has $37.22 Million Stock Holdings in Momo Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC decreased its position in Momo Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,525,347 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 6,007 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Momo were worth $37,224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MOMO. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Momo in the 4th quarter valued at $26,610,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Momo by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,305,811 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $46,122,000 after buying an additional 604,141 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Momo by 53.2% in the 1st quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,160,400 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $17,104,000 after buying an additional 403,200 shares during the period. Tiger Pacific Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of Momo by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Tiger Pacific Capital LP now owns 2,260,086 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $31,551,000 after buying an additional 292,741 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Momo by 57.5% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 667,263 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $9,315,000 after buying an additional 243,700 shares during the period. 59.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:MOMO opened at $15.55 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.54. The company has a quick ratio of 3.78, a current ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Momo Inc. has a one year low of $12.52 and a one year high of $22.05. The company has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of 11.11 and a beta of 1.49.

Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The information services provider reported $2.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.57. Momo had a net margin of 13.65% and a return on equity of 14.10%. The firm had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.34 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Momo Inc. will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MOMO. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Momo from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Momo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $16.10 to $19.30 in a report on Friday, March 26th. Citigroup raised shares of Momo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Momo in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Momo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Momo currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.47.

Momo Inc provides mobile-based social and entertainment services in the People's Republic of China. It operates Momo platform that includes its Momo mobile application, as well as various related properties, features, functionalities, tools, and services. The company's Momo mobile application connects people and facilitates interactions based on location and interests; and various recreational activities, including live talent shows, short videos, and social games, as well as other video- and audio-based interactive experiences, such as live chats and mobile karaoke experience.

