NatWest Group’s (NWG) Hold Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on NWG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on NatWest Group from GBX 210 ($2.74) to GBX 230 ($3.00) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of NatWest Group from GBX 170 ($2.22) to GBX 210 ($2.74) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 425 ($5.55) price objective on shares of NatWest Group in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised NatWest Group to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from GBX 190 ($2.48) to GBX 240 ($3.14) in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of NatWest Group from GBX 200 ($2.61) to GBX 220 ($2.87) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 259.17 ($3.39).

Shares of LON NWG opened at GBX 206.20 ($2.69) on Monday. NatWest Group has a twelve month low of GBX 90.54 ($1.18) and a twelve month high of GBX 214.20 ($2.80). The company has a market cap of £23.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 201.07.

In related news, insider Katie Murray acquired 95,082 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 2.57 ($0.03) per share, with a total value of £2,443.61 ($3,192.59). In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 95,306 shares of company stock worth $289,391.

NatWest Group Company Profile

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers. It operates through Retail Banking, Ulster Bank RoI, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.

