Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Buys 1,900 Shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) by 659.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,188 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 26,071.4% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,825 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 65.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 21,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,213,000 after buying an additional 8,585 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 314.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 6,068 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 42.9% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 790,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,273,000 after purchasing an additional 237,238 shares during the period. Finally, Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 16,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $928,000 after buying an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock opened at $54.38 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $54.28. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $53.64 and a one year high of $56.98.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.