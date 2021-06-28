Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Grows Stake in ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its position in ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX) by 94.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,404 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,864 shares during the quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in ASE Technology were worth $173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in ASE Technology in the first quarter worth $61,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of ASE Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $65,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ASE Technology during the first quarter valued at $79,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its holdings in shares of ASE Technology by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 14,425 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 3,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of ASE Technology during the first quarter valued at $87,000. 5.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ASX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ASE Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Nomura lowered shares of ASE Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday.

NYSE ASX opened at $8.40 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.15, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.06. ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. has a 1 year low of $3.88 and a 1 year high of $9.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter. ASE Technology had a net margin of 6.47% and a return on equity of 14.16%. As a group, equities analysts predict that ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

ASE Technology Company Profile

ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd. provides a range of semiconductors packaging and testing, and electronic manufacturing services in the United States, Taiwan, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company offers packaging services, including flip chip ball grid array (BGA), flip chip chip scale package (CSP), advanced chip scale packages, quad flat packages, low profile and thin quad flat packages, bump chip carrier and quad flat no-lead (QFN) packages, advanced QFN packages, plastic BGAs, and 3D chip packages; stacked die solutions in various package types; and copper and silver wire bonding solutions.

