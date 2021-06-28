QS Investors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

QS Investors LLC raised its stake in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) by 44.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,572 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,580 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $1,409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Teradyne by 1,108.6% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,877,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,086,000 after acquiring an additional 2,639,056 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Teradyne during the fourth quarter worth approximately $163,283,000. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Teradyne by 158.8% in the 4th quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,171,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,490,000 after buying an additional 1,332,769 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Teradyne by 81.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,729,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,363,000 after buying an additional 775,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Teradyne by 80.9% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,557,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,567,000 after buying an additional 696,575 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $158.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Teradyne from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.35.

NASDAQ:TER opened at $129.55 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $21.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.44, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 3.26, a current ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Teradyne, Inc. has a 52-week low of $74.07 and a 52-week high of $147.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $127.08.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $782.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $760.43 million. Teradyne had a return on equity of 39.86% and a net margin of 25.43%. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Teradyne, Inc. will post 5.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 26th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 25th. Teradyne’s payout ratio is 8.66%.

About Teradyne

Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of self automatic test systems. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Test, Industrial Automation, System Test, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.

