QS Investors LLC Sells 50 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

QS Investors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,292 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. QS Investors LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $1,731,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GS. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 148.4% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,576,561 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $415,755,000 after purchasing an additional 941,896 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 188.0% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 6,005 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,584,000 after acquiring an additional 3,920 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,877 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $759,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 64.1% in the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,124 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the period. Finally, Keybank National Association OH raised its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 44.3% in the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 4,137 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,091,000 after acquiring an additional 1,271 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GS stock opened at $368.77 on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $185.52 and a 1 year high of $393.26. The business’s 50 day moving average is $363.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The investment management company reported $18.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $10.22 by $8.38. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 28.40% and a return on equity of 20.64%. The company had revenue of $17.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.11 earnings per share. The Goldman Sachs Group’s quarterly revenue was up 102.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 44.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.60%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $310.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $395.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $270.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $367.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $390.00 to $410.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $378.91.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

