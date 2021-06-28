QS Investors LLC Reduces Stake in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

QS Investors LLC cut its position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 3.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 46,170 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $1,785,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Boston Scientific by 442.2% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 105,309 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,070,000 after acquiring an additional 136,084 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 183,352 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,087,000 after buying an additional 4,693 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Boston Scientific in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,556,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in Boston Scientific by 60.7% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,301,945 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $243,306,000 after purchasing an additional 2,380,532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KCM Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Boston Scientific by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,680 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076 shares in the last quarter. 89.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Scott Olson sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.61, for a total value of $27,027.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,844 shares in the company, valued at $495,906.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP John Bradley Sorenson sold 3,572 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.51, for a total transaction of $155,417.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 46,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,041,489.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 227,561 shares of company stock valued at $9,744,356 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BSX shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Boston Scientific from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Boston Scientific from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Atlantic Securities began coverage on Boston Scientific in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Truist boosted their price objective on Boston Scientific from $42.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Boston Scientific from $43.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.75.

Boston Scientific stock opened at $44.10 on Monday. Boston Scientific Co. has a 1-year low of $32.99 and a 1-year high of $44.63. The company has a market capitalization of $62.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 441.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.06. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 1.69% and a return on equity of 9.80%. The company had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boston Scientific Profile

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

