Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) Shares Purchased by Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) by 248.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,921 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,508 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $217,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Leelyn Smith LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.43% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CFG opened at $47.33 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $20.16 billion, a PE ratio of 13.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.80. The business’s 50 day moving average is $47.80. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.53 and a fifty-two week high of $51.14.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The bank reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 21.53% and a return on equity of 8.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 29th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 28th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 64.73%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CFG. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Citizens Financial Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.60.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment offers traditional banking products and services, including checking and savings accounts, home and education loans, credit cards, business loans, mortgage and home equity lending, and unsecured product finance and personal loans, as well as wealth management and investment services to retail customers and small businesses.

