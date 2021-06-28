Zacks: Brokerages Expect 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) to Post -$0.16 EPS

Equities research analysts expect that 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) will post earnings of ($0.16) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for 2U’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.11) and the lowest is ($0.20). 2U posted earnings of ($0.34) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 52.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that 2U will report full-year earnings of ($0.39) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.65) to ($0.29). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.04) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.63) to $0.21. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow 2U.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The software maker reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.11. 2U had a negative net margin of 24.29% and a negative return on equity of 15.75%. The company had revenue of $232.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.33) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TWOU shares. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of 2U from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of 2U from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of 2U from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. 2U currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.10.

Shares of NASDAQ:TWOU opened at $40.58 on Friday. 2U has a 52 week low of $28.45 and a 52 week high of $59.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $38.00. The firm has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.80 and a beta of 0.98.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TWOU. Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its stake in 2U by 79.8% during the 1st quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 3,239,743 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $123,855,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437,968 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of 2U during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,439,000. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd bought a new position in shares of 2U during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,761,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of 2U by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,946,201 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $77,868,000 after acquiring an additional 279,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of 2U by 90.3% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 497,409 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $19,016,000 after acquiring an additional 236,015 shares in the last quarter.

2U Company Profile

2U, Inc operates as an education technology company in the United States, Hong Kong, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. The company operates in two segments, Degree Program and Alternative Credential. The Degree Program segment provides the technology and services to nonprofit colleges and universities to enable the online delivery of degree programs.

