JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) Issues Earnings Results

JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The semiconductor company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.17, MarketWatch Earnings reports. JinkoSolar had a return on equity of 4.80% and a net margin of 0.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NYSE JKS opened at $43.00 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $37.01. JinkoSolar has a 1 year low of $16.89 and a 1 year high of $90.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.76 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

A number of research analysts recently commented on JKS shares. UBS Group raised JinkoSolar from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of JinkoSolar from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of JinkoSolar in a report on Monday, April 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. JinkoSolar currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.50.

JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, production, and marketing of photovoltaic products. The company offers solar modules, silicon wafers, solar cells, recovered silicon materials, and silicon ingots. It also provides solar system integration services; and develops commercial solar power projects.

