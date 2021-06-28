Reviewing Certara (CERT) and Its Peers

Certara (NASDAQ: CERT) is one of 323 publicly-traded companies in the “Prepackaged software” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Certara to related companies based on the strength of its earnings, valuation, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

28.5% of Certara shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.6% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are owned by institutional investors. 6.8% of Certara shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 18.0% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Certara and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Certara N/A N/A N/A Certara Competitors -39.93% -60.32% -3.56%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Certara and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Certara $243.53 million -$49.40 million -88.50 Certara Competitors $1.90 billion $334.18 million 55.24

Certara’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Certara. Certara is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Certara and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Certara 0 3 3 0 2.50 Certara Competitors 2167 11372 21259 607 2.57

Certara currently has a consensus target price of $35.40, suggesting a potential upside of 25.00%. As a group, “Prepackaged software” companies have a potential upside of 5.78%. Given Certara’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Certara is more favorable than its rivals.

Summary

Certara rivals beat Certara on 8 of the 12 factors compared.

About Certara

Certara Inc. provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinincal and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software and technology to transform drug discovery and development. The company also provides related technology-enabled services to guide its customers' new drugs through the regulatory submission process and into the market. Its technology-enabled services include mechanistic biosimulation, empirical biosimulation, drug development and regulatory strategy, clinical pharmacology, model-based meta-analysis, regulatory writing and medical communications, regulatory operations, and market access. The company serves biopharmaceutical companies, and academic and government institutions. It has operations in the United States, Canada, Spain, Luxembourg, Portugal, the United Kingdom, Germany, France, the Netherlands, Denmark, Switzerland, Italy, Poland, Japan, the Philippines, India, and Australia. Certara Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Princeton, New Jersey.

