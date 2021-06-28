Prudential Financial Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD)

Prudential Financial Inc. lowered its position in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 50,543 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 428 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Diodes were worth $4,035,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Diodes by 182.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 207,225 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $16,545,000 after purchasing an additional 133,958 shares during the last quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Diodes during the first quarter worth about $1,497,000. Oak Ridge Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Diodes during the first quarter worth about $7,833,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Diodes by 19.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 45,634 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,643,000 after buying an additional 7,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in Diodes during the first quarter worth about $495,000. Institutional investors own 92.81% of the company’s stock.

DIOD opened at $77.74 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.80 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.80. Diodes Incorporated has a twelve month low of $45.40 and a twelve month high of $91.02.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.15. Diodes had a net margin of 8.62% and a return on equity of 12.44%. The firm had revenue of $413.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $400.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 47.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Diodes Incorporated will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 2,039 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $146,808.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 385,277 shares in the company, valued at $27,739,944. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 33,900 shares of company stock valued at $2,504,397 over the last 90 days. 3.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DIOD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Diodes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 10th. Westpark Capital initiated coverage on shares of Diodes in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Diodes from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Diodes from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.80.

Diodes Incorporated designs, manufactures, and supplies application-specific standard products in the discrete, logic, and analog and mixed-signal semiconductor markets worldwide. It primarily focuses on low pin count semiconductor devices with one or more active and/or passive components. The company offers discrete semiconductor products, such as MOSFET, TVS, and performance Schottky rectifiers; GPP bridges and retifiers performance Schottky diodes; Zener and performance Zener diodes, including tight tolerance and low operating current type; standard, fast, super-fast, and ultra-fast recovery rectifiers; bridge rectifiers; switching diodes; small signal bipolar and prebiased transistors; other MOSFETs; thyristor surge protection devices; and transient voltage suppressors.

