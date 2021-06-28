LS Investment Advisors LLC Sells 1,818 Shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

LS Investment Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) by 21.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,481 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,818 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ciena were worth $355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CIEN. FMR LLC increased its position in Ciena by 605.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,249,825 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $46,669,000 after buying an additional 1,072,632 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ciena during the 4th quarter worth approximately $297,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Ciena by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 139,971 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $7,410,000 after purchasing an additional 13,830 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ciena by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 456,927 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $24,148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ciena by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 19,866 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 2,301 shares in the last quarter. 90.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CIEN shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Ciena from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Ciena from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Ciena from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on Ciena from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Ciena from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.14.

In other news, CFO James E. Moylan, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.80, for a total transaction of $115,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.48, for a total value of $200,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 38,099 shares of company stock valued at $2,094,531. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ciena stock opened at $58.14 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.68. Ciena Co. has a 52 week low of $38.03 and a 52 week high of $61.51.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $833.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $829.15 million. Ciena had a return on equity of 14.97% and a net margin of 10.77%. The business’s revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ciena Co. will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, routing, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking products and solutions that optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

