Theta Fuel Trading Down 23.5% This Week (TFUEL)

Theta Fuel (CURRENCY:TFUEL) traded 4.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on June 28th. One Theta Fuel coin can now be purchased for $0.42 or 0.00001223 BTC on popular exchanges. Theta Fuel has a total market capitalization of $2.25 billion and approximately $114.23 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Theta Fuel has traded 23.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002458 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.13 or 0.00032137 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $68.03 or 0.00196484 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.70 or 0.00033795 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00005772 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00010374 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000330 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001539 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,003.94 or 0.02899723 BTC.

Theta Fuel Profile

Theta Fuel (CRYPTO:TFUEL) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 5,301,214,400 coins. The official message board for Theta Fuel is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e . Theta Fuel’s official website is www.thetatoken.org . The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is /r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @Theta_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Theta Network and protocol aim to solve various challenges the video streaming industry faces today. First, tokens on the Theta blockchain are used as an incentive to encourage individual users to share their redundant computing and bandwidth resources as caching or relay nodes for video streams. This improves the quality of stream delivery and solves the “last-mile” delivery problem, the main bottleneck for traditional content delivery pipelines, especially for high-resolution high bitrate 4k, and 8k. Second, with sufficient network density, the majority of viewers will pull streams from peering caching nodes, allowing video platforms to significantly reduce content delivery network (CDN) costs. More importantly, by introducing tokens as an end-user incentive mechanism the Theta Network allows video platforms to deepen viewer engagement, drive incremental revenues “

Theta Fuel Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Fuel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Theta Fuel should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Theta Fuel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

