Sawtooth Solutions LLC Sells 12,731 Shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC reduced its holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY) by 71.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,212 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,731 shares during the quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RDVY. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $113,000.

NASDAQ RDVY opened at $47.76 on Monday. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a twelve month low of $29.71 and a twelve month high of $49.73. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $48.10.

