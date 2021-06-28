Wolverine Asset Management LLC Has $745,000 Stake in Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) by 9,106.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,682 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 61,012 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Northern Oil and Gas worth $745,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOG. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 92.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,353,200 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $11,928,000 after acquiring an additional 2,092,100 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Northern Oil and Gas by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 657,787 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,762,000 after buying an additional 132,321 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Northern Oil and Gas by 415.5% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 303,584 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,659,000 after buying an additional 244,692 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Northern Oil and Gas by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 38,762 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 1,724 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Northern Oil and Gas by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 101,454 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $889,000 after buying an additional 1,106 shares during the period. 51.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Northern Oil and Gas alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on NOG shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on Northern Oil and Gas in a research report on Friday, April 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Northern Oil and Gas in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Northern Oil and Gas from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Northern Oil and Gas from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Northern Oil and Gas in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Northern Oil and Gas presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.83.

NYSEAMERICAN NOG opened at $20.54 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.60. Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.35 and a 12-month high of $20.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 2.75.

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The energy company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $157.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.67 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th.

Northern Oil and Gas Profile

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in the Bakken and Three Forks formations in the Williston Basin of North Dakota and Montana.

Featured Story: Why Net Income is Important to Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Oil and Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Oil and Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.