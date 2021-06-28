Sawtooth Solutions LLC Acquires Shares of 1,866 Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,866 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PRLB. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Proto Labs by 144.2% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Hoese & Co LLP bought a new position in Proto Labs in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in Proto Labs in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in Proto Labs in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Proto Labs in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PRLB. Benchmark cut their price target on Proto Labs from $235.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Proto Labs from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Proto Labs in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their price target on Proto Labs from $97.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.50.

Shares of NYSE PRLB opened at $96.86 on Monday. Proto Labs, Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.60 and a 52 week high of $286.57. The business has a 50-day moving average of $95.38. The company has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.15 and a beta of 1.66.

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.02). Proto Labs had a return on equity of 6.05% and a net margin of 9.32%. The company had revenue of $116.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Proto Labs, Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Proto Labs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce driven digital manufacturer of custom prototypes and on-demand production parts in the worldwide. The company offers injection molding; computer numerical control machining; three-dimensional (3D) printing, which include stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal laser sintering, multi jet fusion, polyjet, and carbon DLS processes; and sheet metal fabrication products, including quick-turn and e-commerce-enabled custom sheet metal parts.

