Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II (NYSE:NCZ) Shares Acquired by Wolverine Asset Management LLC

Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II (NYSE:NCZ) by 16.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 145,221 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,027 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II were worth $723,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NCZ. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II by 23.1% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,879,735 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $9,361,000 after purchasing an additional 353,101 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II during the 4th quarter worth approximately $990,000. 6 Meridian purchased a new stake in shares of Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II during the 1st quarter worth approximately $883,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II during the 1st quarter worth approximately $342,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II by 69.0% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 140,884 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $717,000 after buying an additional 57,497 shares during the last quarter.

Get Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II alerts:

Shares of Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II stock opened at $5.35 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.11. Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II has a 12 month low of $3.76 and a 12 month high of $5.40.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a $0.0375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.41%.

About Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II

AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in convertible securities and non-convertible high-yield bonds rated below investment grade.

Featured Article: Trading Halts

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NCZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II (NYSE:NCZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.