Wolverine Asset Management LLC Invests $689,000 in Reinvent Technology Partners Y (NASDAQ:RTPYU)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Reinvent Technology Partners Y (NASDAQ:RTPYU) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 68,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $689,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RTPYU. DG Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Reinvent Technology Partners Y in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Reinvent Technology Partners Y during the first quarter valued at about $243,000. B. Riley Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Reinvent Technology Partners Y during the first quarter valued at about $249,000. Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new stake in Reinvent Technology Partners Y during the first quarter valued at about $251,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new stake in Reinvent Technology Partners Y during the first quarter valued at about $463,000.

Get Reinvent Technology Partners Y alerts:

Reinvent Technology Partners Y stock opened at $10.16 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.12. Reinvent Technology Partners Y has a 1-year low of $9.80 and a 1-year high of $10.52.

Reinvent Technology Partners Y, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Story: What is a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Reinvent Technology Partners Y Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reinvent Technology Partners Y and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.