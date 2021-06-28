Wolverine Asset Management LLC Acquires New Shares in Gores Technology Partners II, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTPBU)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gores Technology Partners II, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTPBU) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 67,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $674,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GTPBU. Exos Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gores Technology Partners II during the 1st quarter valued at $259,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Gores Technology Partners II during the 1st quarter valued at $10,102,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Gores Technology Partners II during the 1st quarter valued at $698,000. Element Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gores Technology Partners II during the 1st quarter valued at $14,969,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Gores Technology Partners II during the 1st quarter valued at $100,000.

Shares of GTPBU opened at $10.35 on Monday. Gores Technology Partners II, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.85 and a 12 month high of $10.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.09.

Gores Technology Partners II, Inc, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.

