Wolverine Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 66,233 Class Acceleration Corp. (NYSE:CLAS)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Class Acceleration Corp. (NYSE:CLAS) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 66,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $639,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC owned about 0.20% of Class Acceleration as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Separately, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new position in Class Acceleration during the 1st quarter valued at about $97,000. 43.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Class Acceleration alerts:

CLAS stock opened at $9.72 on Monday. Class Acceleration Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.46 and a 52-week high of $9.97. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.72.

Class Acceleration Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Woodside, California.

Featured Story: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Class Acceleration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Class Acceleration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.