Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Shares Acquired by QS Investors LLC

QS Investors LLC grew its holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) by 11.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,021 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the quarter. QS Investors LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $2,257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CI Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 764 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC increased its position in Digital Realty Trust by 0.4% during the first quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 20,149 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,838,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Digital Realty Trust by 1.3% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $943,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. First United Bank Trust increased its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 2.6% during the first quarter. First United Bank Trust now owns 3,494 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 1.9% during the first quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 5,509 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $776,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DLR opened at $152.21 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $42.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.09. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $124.65 and a one year high of $165.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $152.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.27). Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.31% and a net margin of 12.43%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.60%.

In other news, SVP Matt Mercier sold 205 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.25, for a total transaction of $33,261.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,774.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.05, for a total value of $56,717.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 350 shares in the company, valued at $56,717.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 561,590 shares of company stock valued at $86,767,205. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on DLR shares. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $169.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.07.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

